Digital Pakistan: AI ‘Faceless Operations’ launched to streamline cross-border trade

LAHORE – Fully automated AI-powered ‘Faceless Operations’ has been launched in Pakistan to digitalise and streamline cross-border trade processes.

The solution aims to address major inefficiencies in the trade sector, which currently suffers an estimated annual loss of $36 billion due to outdated, paper-based systems that also threaten up to 3 million jobs.

It is a multilingual, AI-powered virtual assistant that enables users to manage trade operations through simple voice or chat commands. The assistant can automatically complete shipment details, generate customs and regulatory documents, provide real-time cargo tracking, and issue alerts in case of exceptions or delays.

As per details shared by Galaxefi, the new system is designed to operate without the need for human oversight, making it ideal for around-the-clock logistics support.

Complementing galaxbot™ is butler™ Services, a network of AI agents that perform routine logistics tasks such as customs filings, inventory checks, and customer service.

These AI agents allow businesses, particularly SMEs and logistics providers, to manage peak-season demand without hiring additional staff. This “faceless” approach to resource management not only boosts efficiency but also significantly reduces operational costs.

The launch of AI Faceless Operations is aligned with national initiatives like Digital Pakistan and the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), both of which aim to modernise the country’s trade infrastructure. According to Galaxefi, the system can accelerate processing times by up to 70%, cut down on overhead, and enable hands-free, 24/7 trade facilitation.

“As Pakistan moves toward digital trade, we needed a hands-free solution that never sleeps,” said Asif Pervez, Founder and CEO of Galaxefi. “Our AI Faceless Operations let companies focus on growth, not paperwork.”

He emphasised that the system is built to empower Pakistani exporters, solopreneurs, and service providers with global-level capabilities, reducing reliance on manual processes and enabling seamless integration into modern supply chains.