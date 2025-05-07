Shock and outrage as Indian strikes kill innocent Pakistani boy Irtaza Abbas

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani social media users are mourning loss of seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas who was martyred in an Indian Attack.

As tensions between the two sides remain all time high, rising tensions between two sides took a tragic turn as an innocent child was killed in Azad Kashmir in an unprovoked attack by Indian forces on civilian areas.

The martyred boy, Irtaza Abbas Turi, was the son of army officer Colonel Zahir Abbas Turi. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country, with many expressing sorrow over the loss of innocent life.

Funeral prayers for the young victim were held today in Islamabad. The service is expected to be attended by senior military officials, family members, and a large number of local residents.

Irtaza Abbas Turi

The attack occurred late Tuesday night and targeted non-military zones in AJK. In response, Pakistan Armed Forces launched what they termed retaliatory operation, claiming to have shot down several Indian jets.

The military also reported successful strikes on Indian army infrastructure, including several checkpoints and a brigade headquarters. Pakistani sources allege that Indian troops at the Chora complex along the Line of Control (LoC) raised a white flag, signaling a retreat.

The latest exchange marks a dangerous flare-up between the two nuclear-armed rivals, reviving fears of broader military conflict. There has been no independent verification of the claims from either side, and international observers are closely monitoring the situation.