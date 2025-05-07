Punjab plans action against non-compliant medical, dental colleges

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved annual inspections of all affiliated medical institutions and endorsed biannual performance audits to evaluate their functioning and quality.

Institutions will be required to submit detailed performance evaluation reports on faculty, infrastructure, and facilities at the beginning and mid-point of each academic session. Non-compliance with quality standards may lead to legal action.

The approval was granted by the UHS Syndicate at the meeting held on Wednesday, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The Syndicate also adopted the revised academic criteria introduced by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). Under the new criteria, students of MBBS and BDS programmes must secure at least 55% marks separately in theory and practical exams, with an overall aggregate of 65% to pass.

Additionally, a minimum of 85% attendance will be mandatory for students to be eligible to appear in professional examinations. These new criteria will apply to first-year students admitted in the 2024–25 session, while ongoing batches will remain exempt.

On the recommendation of the Affiliation Committee, the Syndicate approved an increase in the number of BS Nursing seats at Rahbar College of Nursing, Lahore, from 50 to 70. The body also appointed Prof Tahir Siddique, Prof Muhammad Imran Anwar, and Prof Najaf Masood as members of the Advanced Studies and Research Board.

The Syndicate decided to adopt the Punjab Government’s locum appointment policy for hiring visiting and adjunct faculty, allowing temporary appointments of private-sector doctors domiciled in Punjab. To support students, approval was granted to establish a tuck shop on campus using alumni funds.

Concern was raised over unfilled faculty positions and the absence of a permanent principal at the Government De’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore. The Syndicate urged the Punjab Government to expedite appointments. In the interim, permission was granted to temporarily hold the college’s classes at UHS.