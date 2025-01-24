AGL48.2▲ 0.51 (0.01%)AIRLINK195▲ 1.44 (0.01%)BOP10.03▲ 0.08 (0.01%)CNERGY7.88▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL9.32▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML47.89▲ 2.04 (0.04%)DGKC109.2▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)FCCL40.26▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)FFL16.98▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC133.25▲ 0.67 (0.01%)HUMNL14.1▲ 0.21 (0.02%)KEL4.66▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.64▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF47.8▲ 0.2 (0.00%)NBP62.26▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC214.7▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PAEL41.66▲ 0.42 (0.01%)PIBTL8.59▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL183.8▲ 1.45 (0.01%)PRL42.92▲ 0.96 (0.02%)PTC25▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL105.8▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)TELE8.95▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.33▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TPLP13.09▲ 0.34 (0.03%)TREET22.65▲ 0.72 (0.03%)TRG67.15▲ 0.2 (0.00%)UNITY32.5▲ 0.15 (0.00%)WTL1.81▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 24 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (January 24) stands at 3,875 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,326 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,344.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:41 am January 25, 2025.

