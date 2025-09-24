Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 24 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan climbed to another record high in line with the upward trend in international market on Wednesday.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 398,800 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs341,906.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price stood at historic high of $3,770 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 398,800 Rs4,637 Lahore 398,800 Rs4,637 Islamabad 398,800 Rs4,637 Peshawar 398,800 Rs4,637 Quetta 398,800 Rs4,637 Sialkot 398,800 Rs4,637 Hyderabad 398,800 Rs4,637 Faisalabad 398,800 Rs4,637

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram stood at Rs.4,637 and Rs.3,975. respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.