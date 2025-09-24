PM Shehbaz, Donald Trump hold warm meeting in New York (VIDEO)

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a brief yet cordial informal meeting with US President Donald Trump at the conclusion of the Arab Islamic Summit in New York.

The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, with both leaders exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was also present during the interaction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA, focusing on diplomatic measures to promote peace and prosperity in the region. 🇵🇰🫱🏼🫲🏽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4vwXAYXJJb — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) September 24, 2025

Reports said a formal one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Trump is expected to take place on September 25, where they will discuss key global and regional issues in depth.

Separately, during the United Nations General Assembly session, Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged Trump’s efforts toward global peace and noted the significant points raised in his address.

The premier also highlighted Trump’s role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting peace and stability in the region. He emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to working with the international community to find lasting solutions to global challenges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sharif attended the Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.