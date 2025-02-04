Lcci Hosts Faysal Bank For Insightful Discussion On Islamic Banking

LAHORE – Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Ltd., along with the senior management team, was invited by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for a dedicated session on Islamic Banking. The session aimed to provide businesses and industry stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the principles, benefits, and opportunities of Sharia-compliant banking.

The event was hosted by Mian Abuzar Shad, President LCCI, and esteemed members of the business community.

The FBL team highlighted the industry’s role in driving financial inclusion and sustainable economic growth, while also addressing common misconceptions and showcasing the benefits of Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

LCCI leadership appreciated Faysal Bank’s efforts in advancing Islamic banking and fostering financial awareness. Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted the importance of such collaborations in promoting Islamic banking within the business community.

The session concluded with a commitment to strengthening ties between the banking sector and industry stakeholders to drive economic progress through Shariah-compliant financial practices.

As Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic bank, Faysal Bank continues to lead the sector’s transformation with a diverse range of Shariah-compliant financial solutions for individuals and businesses.