World Cancer Day Today: Top Cancer Types affecting Pakistanis in 2025

World Cancer Day is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world to raise awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment access. In Pakistan, cancer rates are rising, but many cancers can be prevented or managed with healthy lifestyle choices.

Pakistan Cancer Stats 2025

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer remains one of leading cancers among women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of diagnoses each year. Key risk factors include genetics, lifestyle choices, and environmental exposure. Mammograms are must for regular scanning.

Preventive measures include maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, and breastfeeding. While some risk factors are beyond control, lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk. Awareness campaigns, like World Cancer Day, are vital in educating women about the importance of early detection and healthy habits to lower the impact of breast cancer in Pakistan.

Lung Cancer

Avoid smoking, limit exposure to air pollution, and avoid harmful substances like asbestos.

Colorectal Cancer

Reduce red meat and saturated fats, eat more fiber, stay active, and get regular colonoscopies for early detection.

Prostate Cancer

Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3s, maintain a healthy weight, exercise, and get regular PSA tests.

Stomach Cancer

Eat a balanced diet, avoid processed and salty foods, reduce red meat and spicy food, and address H. pylori infections.

Liver Cancer

Get vaccinated against hepatitis, limit alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, and practice safe sexual habits.

Male Cancer Data

Category No. Prevalent Cancer Cases 1.7 million Annual New Cancer Cases Top Prevalent Cancers – Lip & Oral Cavity Cancer 46,500 – Larynx Cancer 45,000 – Lung Cancer 45,000 – Prostate Cancer 28,000 – Colon & Rectal Cancer 19,600 Annual Cancer Deaths 88,000

Female