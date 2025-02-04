AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

World Cancer Day Today: Top Cancer Types affecting Pakistanis in 2025

World Cancer Day Today Top Cancer Types Affecting Pakistanis In 2025
World Cancer Day is being observed in Pakistan, and parts of the world to raise awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment access. In Pakistan, cancer rates are rising, but many cancers can be prevented or managed with healthy lifestyle choices.

Pakistan Cancer Stats 2025

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer remains one of leading cancers among women in Pakistan, with an increasing number of diagnoses each year. Key risk factors include genetics, lifestyle choices, and environmental exposure. Mammograms are must for regular scanning.

Preventive measures include maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, and breastfeeding. While some risk factors are beyond control, lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk. Awareness campaigns, like World Cancer Day, are vital in educating women about the importance of early detection and healthy habits to lower the impact of breast cancer in Pakistan.

Lung Cancer

Avoid smoking, limit exposure to air pollution, and avoid harmful substances like asbestos.

Colorectal Cancer

Reduce red meat and saturated fats, eat more fiber, stay active, and get regular colonoscopies for early detection.

Prostate Cancer

Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3s, maintain a healthy weight, exercise, and get regular PSA tests.

Stomach Cancer

Eat a balanced diet, avoid processed and salty foods, reduce red meat and spicy food, and address H. pylori infections.

Liver Cancer

Get vaccinated against hepatitis, limit alcohol, maintain a healthy weight, and practice safe sexual habits.

Male Cancer Data

Category No.
Prevalent Cancer Cases 1.7 million
Annual New Cancer Cases
Top Prevalent Cancers
Lip & Oral Cavity Cancer 46,500
Larynx Cancer 45,000
Lung Cancer 45,000
Prostate Cancer 28,000
Colon & Rectal Cancer 19,600
Annual Cancer Deaths 88,000

Female 

Category No.
Prevalent Cancer Cases 2.4 million
Annual New Cancer Cases
Top Prevalent Cancers
Breast Cancer 364,000
Ovarian Cancer 44,000
Cervical Cancer 17,500
Annual Cancer Deaths 91,500

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

