Gold Rates dip by Rs2,300 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Prices

KARACHI – Gold rates witnessed a significant drop in local market on Tuesday, falling by Rs2,300 per tola in line with international rates.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24-karat gold now stands at Rs341,900 per tola, compared to the previous rate of Rs344,200 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,971, bringing the new price to Rs293,124.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|24-Karat Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs 344,200
|Rs 341,900
|Rs -2,300
|10 Grams of Gold
|Rs 295,095
|Rs 293,124
|Rs -1,971
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|12-May
|Rs340,500
|10-May
|Rs350,900
|9-May
|Rs350,900
|8-May
|Rs352,700
|7-May
|Rs356,900
|6-May
|Rs356,100
|5-May
|Rs350,000
This decline follows a drop in global gold prices, with international rates falling by $23 per ounce, now hovering around $3,235 per ounce.
The dip in prices comes amid fluctuating demand and market adjustments after recent highs. Traders and analysts are closely monitoring further movements in both local and international bullion markets.
