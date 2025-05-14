Gold Rates dip by Rs2,300 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Prices

KARACHI – Gold rates witnessed a significant drop in local market on Tuesday, falling by Rs2,300 per tola in line with international rates.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 24-karat gold now stands at Rs341,900 per tola, compared to the previous rate of Rs344,200 while price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs1,971, bringing the new price to Rs293,124.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Old Price New Price Change 24-Karat Gold (Per Tola) Rs 344,200 Rs 341,900 Rs -2,300 10 Grams of Gold Rs 295,095 Rs 293,124 Rs -1,971

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 12-May Rs340,500 10-May Rs350,900 9-May Rs350,900 8-May Rs352,700 7-May Rs356,900 6-May Rs356,100 5-May Rs350,000

This decline follows a drop in global gold prices, with international rates falling by $23 per ounce, now hovering around $3,235 per ounce.

The dip in prices comes amid fluctuating demand and market adjustments after recent highs. Traders and analysts are closely monitoring further movements in both local and international bullion markets.