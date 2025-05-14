PBC, UNICEF, and UN Women Push for Family-Friendly Work Environments in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Business Council (PBC), UNICEF, and UN Women have launched a pioneering report today, titled “Mapping Family-Friendly Workplace Policies in Pakistan.” This comprehensive study highlights the significant role that family-friendly policies play in enhancing the well-being of employees, supporting child development, advancing gender equality, and boosting Pakistan’s overall economic growth.

The report emphasizes importance of progressive workplace measures, including parental leave, flexible work arrangements, and childcare support, in building a resilient and modern workforce. According to Ehsan Malik, CEO of PBC, family-friendly policies have evolved into a necessity for businesses, moving beyond mere compliance to becoming essential for attracting and retaining talent, reducing absenteeism, and improving gender diversity in the workplace.

“The introduction of family-friendly policies is no longer a corporate goodwill gesture—it is crucial for building high-performing and adaptable organizations,” Malik said. He further emphasized that the report serves as a practical guide for businesses to develop inclusive and forward-thinking workplaces.

With over 112 million children in Pakistan requiring care, the need for formal childcare support remains critical. However, access to quality childcare remains limited, creating a significant challenge for working parents, particularly women. Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, noted, “Family-friendly policies are key to unlocking children’s potential, empowering women, and driving economic growth in Pakistan.” He highlighted that with only one in five women currently in the workforce, flexible work arrangements and affordable childcare are essential for fostering both early childhood development and a more inclusive workforce.

UN Women’s Country Representative, Jamshed Kazi, echoed the importance of gender equality in the workplace. He remarked, “When workplaces adopt family-friendly policies, they help build a more gender-diverse workforce. These policies challenge traditional gender roles and promote shared caregiving responsibilities, which will ultimately lead to a more equitable society.”

The report is a result of extensive research that employed a mixed-methods design, including surveys, focus group discussions, in-depth interviews, and observational visits across key urban centers like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. It specifically focuses on the impact of childcare initiatives on workforce retention, gender equality, and overall economic growth.

In her keynote address, Shaheena Sher Ali, Minister for Women Development, Government of Sindh, underscored the vision for workplaces where both men and women have equal opportunities for professional growth. “Mutual respect, collaboration, and equality at the workplace are the pillars that lead us toward a brighter and more developed Pakistan,” she said.

The report urges businesses to take the first step by understanding the needs of their employees and exploring sustainable childcare models tailored to their industries. Key recommendations include offering flexible work arrangements and employer-supported childcare solutions, which are proven to be among the most effective ways to support working families and create a more inclusive workforce.

Furthermore, the report highlights the need for training managers to recognize and reduce biases surrounding caregiving roles and calls for cross-sector partnerships to develop childcare infrastructure. Embedding family-friendly policies into business practices and operations is emphasized as essential for ensuring long-term commitment to supporting working families.

This report marks a critical milestone in the movement towards a more inclusive and family-supportive workplace culture in Pakistan, with the potential to drive lasting economic, social, and cultural change.