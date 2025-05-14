Blast in Quetta’s Sariab Road injures six; probe underway

QUETTA – At least six people were injured in explosion that rocked Muneer Mengal Chowk in Balochostan capital Quetta on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area and prompting an immediate security response.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred near busy section of the road, damaging nearby vehicles. Rescue teams quickly arrived at scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta, where two victims are said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started investigation. Bomb disposal units are working to determine the nature of the explosive device used. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of terrorism, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The blast raised fresh concerns over security in the provincial capital, which has witnessed several such incidents in recent months.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…