Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 May, 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan further increased, climbing to a new high in response to strong gains in the international market. In local market, price of gold increased by Rs800 per tola to settle at Rs356,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased significantly, surging by Rs684 to settle at Rs305,984. The sharp rise follows a weekend dip, where the price per tola had dropped by Rs2,300 to Rs342,200 on Saturday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Lahore Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Islamabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Peshawar Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Quetta Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Sialkot Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Hyderabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425
Faisalabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425

The bullish trend in the global market further fueled local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,385 per ounce on Thursday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day increase of $8.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs43, reaching Rs3,425.

Gold Prices Fall By Rs7000 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
30-April Rs345,800
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700

 

Our Correspondent

