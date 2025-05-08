Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan further increased, climbing to a new high in response to strong gains in the international market. In local market, price of gold increased by Rs800 per tola to settle at Rs356,900.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased significantly, surging by Rs684 to settle at Rs305,984. The sharp rise follows a weekend dip, where the price per tola had dropped by Rs2,300 to Rs342,200 on Saturday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Lahore Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Islamabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Peshawar Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Quetta Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Sialkot Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Hyderabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425 Faisalabad Rs356,900 Rs3,425

The bullish trend in the global market further fueled local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,385 per ounce on Thursday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day increase of $8.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs43, reaching Rs3,425.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week