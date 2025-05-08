AGL47.88▼ -5.32 (-0.10%)AIRLINK140.75▼ -12.57 (-0.08%)BOP9.18▼ -0.61 (-0.06%)CNERGY6.58▼ -0.51 (-0.07%)DCL10.04▼ -0.42 (-0.04%)DFML31.65▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)DGKC130.76▼ -5.23 (-0.04%)FCCL42.85▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)FFL13.54▼ -1.09 (-0.07%)HUBC127.28▼ -6.19 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.1▼ -0.75 (-0.06%)KEL4.22▼ -0.16 (-0.04%)KOSM4.87▼ -0.55 (-0.10%)MLCF67.09▼ -3.11 (-0.04%)NBP82.43▼ -1.89 (-0.02%)OGDC196.63▼ -6.3 (-0.03%)PAEL40.61▼ -2.49 (-0.06%)PIBTL7.89▼ -0.93 (-0.11%)PPL145.28▼ -6.52 (-0.04%)PRL26.95▼ -2.57 (-0.09%)PTC19.35▼ -1.04 (-0.05%)SEARL74.05▼ -7.46 (-0.09%)TELE6.39▼ -0.62 (-0.09%)TOMCL28.78▼ -2.37 (-0.08%)TPLP7.65▼ -0.67 (-0.08%)TREET18.23▼ -1.67 (-0.08%)TRG58.99▼ -5.09 (-0.08%)UNITY24.46▼ -1.71 (-0.07%)WTL1.22▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 8 May, 2025

How Much Foreign Currency An Individual Can Buy Per Day In Pakistan
KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees recorded no change as it stood at Rs 281.55 with a selling rate of Rs 283.25

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 281.55  283.25
  Euro EUR  319.75   322.5
  UK Pound GBP  375.5    379
 UAE Dirham AED   76.5    77.15
 Saudi Riyal SAR   74.95  75.5
 Australian Dollar AUD   184.25  186.5
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    741   749
 Canadian Dollar CAD   204.6   207
 China Yuan CNY  37.59  37.99
 Danish Krone DKK  42.25  42.65
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.94  36.29
 Indian Rupee IND  3.23  3.32
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.98   2.04
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  907.8   917.3
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  66.37  66.97
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
 Norwegians Krone NOK  26.76  27.06
 Omani Riyal OMR   728.85   737.35
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
 Singapore Dollar SGD   218  220
 Swedish Korona SEK 28.8   29.1
 Swiss Franc CHF 338.61  341.41
  Thai Bhat THB   8.4  8.55

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:28 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Our Correspondent

