Gold rate dips despite record buying in Pakistan; Check latest price here

Pakistan Gold Prices Decline After Reaching Near All Time High Check New 18 Jan Rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed Rs1300 dip on Friday as prices moved down to Rs344,500 after latest adjustment.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold prices coming down amid continued fluctuations in precious metals market. As per latest figures, price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs1,300 to Rs344,500 whereas rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,114, now priced at Rs. 295,353.

Today Gold Rates

Measurement Change New Price
1 Tola -Rs. 1,300 Rs. 344,500
10 Grams -Rs. 1,114 Rs. 295,353

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
29-April Rs349,200
28-April Rs347,100
25-April Rs348,700
24-April Rs352,000
23-April Rs352,000
22-April Rs363,700
21-April Rs357,800

The shift is in line with international market trends, where the price of gold dropped by $13, bringing it down to $3,263 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the dip to global economic conditions and fluctuations in the US dollar, with expectations of further volatility in the coming weeks.

Pakistan Gold Rates

In first quarter of 2025, gold prices in Pakistan surged by Rs. 70,000, reaching Rs. 350,000, driven by global demand. In April, the price increased by Rs. 20,800 per tola, reaching Rs. 345,800 by month-end.

The price of 10 grams of gold also rose significantly, while international gold prices increased by $192 per ounce, closing at $3,276. Experts attribute the rise to global economic instability, inflation, and currency fluctuations, with some predicting gold could surpass Rs. 400,000 per tola by the end of 2025.

Web Desk (Lahore)

