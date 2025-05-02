Gold rate dips despite record buying in Pakistan; Check latest price here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed Rs1300 dip on Friday as prices moved down to Rs344,500 after latest adjustment.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold prices coming down amid continued fluctuations in precious metals market. As per latest figures, price of one tola of gold dropped by Rs1,300 to Rs344,500 whereas rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,114, now priced at Rs. 295,353.

Today Gold Rates

Measurement Change New Price 1 Tola -Rs. 1,300 Rs. 344,500 10 Grams -Rs. 1,114 Rs. 295,353

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 29-April Rs349,200 28-April Rs347,100 25-April Rs348,700 24-April Rs352,000 23-April Rs352,000 22-April Rs363,700 21-April Rs357,800

The shift is in line with international market trends, where the price of gold dropped by $13, bringing it down to $3,263 per ounce.

Market analysts attribute the dip to global economic conditions and fluctuations in the US dollar, with expectations of further volatility in the coming weeks.

Pakistan Gold Rates