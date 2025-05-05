Gold rate in Pakistan today, 5 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed massive increase, reaching a new peak in response to strong gains in the international market. In local market, price of gold moved up by Rs7,800 per tola to settle at Rs350,000.

The price of 10 grams of gold also increased significantly, climbing Rs6,687 to reach Rs300,068. The sharp rise follows a weekend dip, where the price per tola had dropped by Rs2,300 to Rs342,200 on Saturday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Lahore Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Islamabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Peshawar Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Quetta Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Sialkot Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Hyderabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425 Faisalabad Rs350,000 Rs3,425

The bullish trend in the global market further fueled local prices. The international price of gold was recorded at $3,316 per ounce on Monday, including a premium of $20, reflecting a day-on-day increase of $76.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs43, reaching Rs3,425.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week