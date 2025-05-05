SAR to PKR Rate Today: Pak rupee weakens against Saudi Riyal on 5 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows arginal decline against Saudi Riyal (SAR) on first day of the week. Last week, the exchange rate stood at 1 SAR = 74.94 PKR, while by Monday it had inched up to 1 SAR = 75.029.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

Date Exchange Rate May 4, 2025 74.94 May 5, 2025 75.02

The slight depreciation of the Rupee, though minor, reflects ongoing market fluctuations and foreign exchange demand dynamics. Analysts suggest the movement could be attributed to routine interbank activity and remittance cycles.

This marks a continuation of the PKR’s fragile position in the forex market, with investors closely watching for signals from upcoming economic indicators and government policy announcements.

500 Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate