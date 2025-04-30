AGL55.85▲ 0.11 (0.00%)AIRLINK160.28▼ -4.3 (-0.03%)BOP9.48▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL10.23▲ 0.24 (0.02%)DFML38.52▲ 0.65 (0.02%)DGKC127.75▲ 8.94 (0.08%)FCCL43.73▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL14.96▲ 0.14 (0.01%)HUBC137.12▼ -0.75 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.45▲ 0.18 (0.01%)KEL4.11▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM5.24▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF68.92▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP84.74▲ 0.69 (0.01%)OGDC207.81▼ -0.19 (0.00%)PAEL43.2▲ 1.3 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PPL157.1▼ -3.15 (-0.02%)PRL28.59▲ 0.69 (0.02%)PTC20.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL84.59▲ 0.86 (0.01%)TELE7.03▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.5▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP8.82▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TREET19.51▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TRG63.84▲ 1.3 (0.02%)UNITY26.19▲ 0.45 (0.02%)WTL1.26▲ 0 (0.00%)

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 30 April, 2025

How Much Foreign Currency An Individual Can Buy Per Day In Pakistan
KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees moved up as it stood at Rs 281.3 with a selling rate of Rs 283

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 281.3  283
  Euro EUR  319.05   321.8
  UK Pound GBP  375.65    379.15
 UAE Dirham AED   76.7    77.35
 Saudi Riyal SAR   75.2  75.75
 Australian Dollar AUD   181.5  183.75
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    744.2   752.2
 Canadian Dollar CAD   203.6   206
 China Yuan CNY  37.59  37.99
 Danish Krone DKK  42.71  43.11
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.83  36.18
 Indian Rupee IND  3.19  3.28
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.98   2.04
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  907.25   916.75
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  63.8  64.4
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.2 168.2
 Norwegians Krone NOK  26.81  27.11
 Omani Riyal OMR   728.35   736.85
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
 Singapore Dollar SGD   214.5  216.5
 Swedish Korona SEK 29.24   29.54
 Swiss Franc CHF 325.2  328
  Thai Bhat THB   8.25  8.4

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

