KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 216,400 here on Friday, September 22, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,530 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 185,530
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 185,530
|PKR 170,068
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,553
|PKR 17,007
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.