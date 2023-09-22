LAHORE – Inzamam ul Haq, chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Board, on Friday announced national squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Addressing a press conference, he said Babar Azam will be captain of the national Pakistan squad while Shadab Khan has been assigned the role of vice-captain for the mega event.

Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah, who was injured during India match in a Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023.

The chief selector said the board was short of option in the fast bowler category. He said Hasan Ali has showed impressive performance in recent Lankan League, adding that he has also played for Pakistan in mega events.

Abdullah Shafiqu, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakil, Mohammad Nawaz and others have been named in the 18-player squad.

The World Cup event will begin on October 5 with opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India.

Pakistan Full Squad for World Cup 2023

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Travelling Reserves

Mohammad Harif, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan