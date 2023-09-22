LAHORE – Former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has resigned from Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Technical Committee over alleged differences over selection of squad for upcoming World Cup 2023.

Reports said Hafeez had given suggestions to include Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imad Wasim in the squad. However, it was declined by the board, forcing him to quit from PCB.

The cricketer announced his departure from the PCB committee in a social media statement. Taking to X, he wrote: “I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad”.

Hafeez neither talked about any dispute with the board members over the players’ selection nor rejected the reports regarding confrontation.

The resignation comes after he attended the PCB meeting on Thursday to review Pakistan Men’s cricket team performance in the ACC Asia Cup 2023.