Gold rate in Pakistan today, 14 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Friday, February 14, 2025, was recorded at PKR 306,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 262,517 per 10g.

The upward trend was also witnessed in the international market, where the per ounce rate increased by $20 to reach $2,933 amid uncertainty in the global market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also recorded gains. The per tola rate surged by Rs83 to close at Rs3,450, while the 10-gram rate reached Rs2,957 after moving up by Rs71.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 306,600 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 306,600
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 262,517
Per Gram Gold PKR 25,772

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

