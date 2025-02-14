Gold rate in Pakistan today, 14 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Friday, February 14, 2025, was recorded at PKR 306,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 262,517 per 10g.

The upward trend was also witnessed in the international market, where the per ounce rate increased by $20 to reach $2,933 amid uncertainty in the global market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also recorded gains. The per tola rate surged by Rs83 to close at Rs3,450, while the 10-gram rate reached Rs2,957 after moving up by Rs71.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad