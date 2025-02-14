Fpsc Issues Latest Public Notice Regarding Css Exams 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has issued a public notice, stating that CSS Exams 2025 will commence as per schedule.

“CSS Exam 2025 shall commence from 15 Feb 2025 and shall continue till 23rd of Feb 2025, as per schedule already announced,” read the notice.

FPSC has asked the students to download “Admission Certificates Online for CSS Competitive Examination-2025”.

It comes as various petitions have been filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Court against the conduct of CSS Exams 2025.

The petitioner argued that the competitive exams should not be held until results for CSS 2024 are declared.

CSS 2024 Results Date

Earlier this week, the FPSC chairman informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that much-delayed results of CSS 2024 exams would be declared in last week of April 2025.

He revealed it when IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducting hearing on a petition seeking an order to bar the FPSC from issuing the CSS 2025 schedule until 2024 results are announced.

The FPSC chairman said the Commission would try to declare the results before the last week of the April 2025.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Kayani reserved the verdict on the petition.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has issued a notice to the FPSC chairman on a petition filed against the release of the CSS 2025 exam schedule without announcing the results of the 2024 exams.

Justice Shahid Karim issued an interim written order on the petition and directed the Deputy Attorney General to appear in court with instructions.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon, argued that the FPSC has issued the schedule for the CSS 2025 exam, but has not yet declared the results of the 2024 exams.

The petitioners contended that announcing a new exam without releasing the results of the previous one is unjust.

They requested the court to order the immediate announcement of the 2024 exam results.