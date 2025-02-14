Gold prices see another rise to reach record highs in Pakistan

Gold rate in Pakistan today – Gold continued its winning streak in local market of Pakistan to set a new record on Friday.

The per tola rate of gold moved up by Rs2,200 as it reached another high of Rs306,200 in Pakistan. The rate of 10-gram also surged by Rs1,886 with new price settling at Rs262,517.

The upward trend was also witnessed in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $20 to reach $2,933 amid uncertainty in global market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also recorded gains as per tola rate surged by Rs83 to close at Rs3,450 while the rate of 10-gram reached Rs2,957 after moving up by Rs71.

The increasing trend of investing in gold to protect assets from devaluation has kept the precious metals market globally uncertain.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs2,500 as it was traded at Rs304,000 while the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs2,144 to reach Rs260,631 in local market.

The ongoing trade tensions and tariff wars between the US and China have contributed to the volatility in the international markets, forcing investors toward safer assets like gold.

From February 1, China imposed tit-for-tat import taxes on some American goods, as the trade war between further intensified after Trump announced tariffs on Chinese products.