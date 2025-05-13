Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed significant decrease in local market on Tuesday. In local market, price of gold stood at 340,500 after losing Rs10,400. The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped to Rs291,923.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Lahore
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Islamabad
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Peshawar
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Quetta
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Sialkot
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Hyderabad
|340,500
|Rs3,400
|Faisalabad
|340,500
|Rs3,400
The international price of gold was recorded at $3,321 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,400 after recording a slight dip.
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|30-April
|Rs345,800
|29-April
|Rs349,200
|28-April
|Rs347,100
|25-April
|Rs348,700
|24-April
|Rs352,000
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700