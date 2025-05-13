Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 May, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed significant decrease in local market on Tuesday. In local market, price of gold stood at 340,500 after losing Rs10,400. The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped to Rs291,923.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver Karachi 340,500 Rs3,400 Lahore 340,500 Rs3,400 Islamabad 340,500 Rs3,400 Peshawar 340,500 Rs3,400 Quetta 340,500 Rs3,400 Sialkot 340,500 Rs3,400 Hyderabad 340,500 Rs3,400 Faisalabad 340,500 Rs3,400

The international price of gold was recorded at $3,321 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of silver per tola stood at Rs3,400 after recording a slight dip.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week