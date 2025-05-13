Omani Rial rate decreases against Pakistani rupee today – 13 May 2025

LAHORE – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan stood at Rs728.35 while the selling rate at Rs736.85 on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, in open market, after recorded a decline of 50 paisas

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Around 400,000 Pakistani citizens live in Oman as they are engaged in various business and jobs. The significant presents of the nationals in Oman make the OMR to PKR exchange rate an important topic for them.

The exchange rate is crucial for Pakistanis working in Oman, as it directly put an impact on the value of their remittances when converted to Pak rupee.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Oman enjoy a strong economic partnership, underpinned by trade, investment, labor migration, and strategic cooperation.

OMR to PKR Rate Today

1 OMR = Rs728.35

Currency exchange rates reflect the value of one country’s currency relative to another’s. These rates are crucial in international trade, investment, and travel, affecting how much goods and services cost across borders. They are influenced by factors such as interest rates, inflation, economic stability, and geopolitical events.

Meanwhile, Pakistan received $3.2 billion in wake of remittances in April 2025, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances moved up by 13.1% year over year, compared to $2.81 billion recorded in April 2025. On a monthly basis, remittances recorded a decline of 22%, compared to $4.1 billion in March 2025.