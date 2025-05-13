Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 13 May 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees strengthened as it stood at Rs 281.9 with a selling rate of Rs 283.6

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 281.9 283.6 Euro EUR 316.65 319.4 UK Pound GBP 374.35 377.85 UAE Dirham AED 76.75 77.4 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.7 Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 744 752 Canadian Dollar CAD 202.6 205 China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99 Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29 Indian Rupee IND 3.23 3.32 Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.2 916.7 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97 New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06 Omani Riyal OMR 728.35 736.85 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28 Singapore Dollar SGD 216 218 Swedish Korona SEK 28.8 29.1 Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96 Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:20 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).