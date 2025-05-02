Gold rate in Pakistan today, 02 May, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change, with per-tola rates standing at Rs345,800. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also climbed to Rs 296,467.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Lahore
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Islamabad
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Peshawar
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Quetta
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Sialkot
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Hyderabad
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
|Faisalabad
|Rs345,800
|Rs3,497
Last Update at 8:25am, 02 May Friday
Today Gold Price 24K
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs345,800
|Per 10Gram Gold
|296,467
|Per Gram Gold
|29,646
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
