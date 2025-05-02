Saudi Riyal rate against Pakistani rupee unchanged today – 02 May 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs74.90 on Friday, May 02, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also remained steady with latest rate standing at Rs75.44 on fourth day of the business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.90

1,000 SAR = Rs74,900

Currency exchange rates show the worth of the currency of a country in terms of another. These rates vary constantly due to various factors such as supply and demand, interest rates, inflation, political stability, and economic performance.

Travelers, investors, and businesses closely monitor these rates to optimize financial decisions.

A strong domestic currency can lower import costs, while a weaker one boosts exports. Understanding exchange rates is essential in global trade, tourism, and investment, as they directly impact purchasing power and international economic relationships.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that Pakistan’s workers’ remittances increased to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia sent record remittances to the tune of $987m, 33% higher on month on month basis as they stood at $744 million in Feb 2025.

On YoY, the remittances from Saudi Arabia surged by 40% as they stood at $704 million in March 2024.