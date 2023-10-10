KARACHI – Gold prices on Tuesday saw a negative trajectory in the local market in line with the downward trend in the international market.

The price of 24 Karat Gold Rate per tolda decreased by Rs2,00 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by nearly Rs170.

With the latest tweaks, the per tola price of the yellow metal stands at Rs199,800 whereas the 10g price settled at Rs171,300.

In global market, the price of gold moved down by USD7 and settled at was hovered at $1,855 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,320 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold dropped sharply in the domestic market in the wake of stern action against the mafia involved in illegal activities. The price moved down by over Rs25,000.