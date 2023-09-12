Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a big single-day hike on Tuesday, while the local currency is also regaining momentum against the dollar while uncertainty looms large.

Bullion made a comeback and increased by over Rs5,600 in a couple of days. Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola gold price in Pakistan increased by 5,600, while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of Rs5,058.

With the latest changes, the price of per tola gold stands at Rs215,000, and 10 grams stand at Rs184,585.

Globally, the prices of yellow metal fell with a thud and hovered around $1,911 per ounce.

In recent days, the price of the gold decreased by around Rs30,000 per tola during the week.