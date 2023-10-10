Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for Lahore and most parts of Punjab during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is likely in Lahore and northern districts on the province on Tuesday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and dry weather is expected in southern districts of the province during the period.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad and Potohar region during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 58, Tajpura 47, Gulshan-e-Ravi 43, Mughalpura 41, Airport 39, Qurtaba Chowk 36, City 27, Shahi Qila 25, Gulberg 21, Upper Mall 20, Iqbal Town 18, Samanabad 13, Farrukhabad 13, Nishtar Town, Chowk Nakhda 05, Johar Town 02), Gujranwala 43, Hafizabad 41, Islamabad (Zero Point 24, Bokra 18, Golra 13, Airport 11, Saidpur 03), Chakwal 23, Narowal 17, Noorpurthal 14, Sialkot (City 12, Airport 09), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 11, Chaklala 10, Kacheri 04), Mandi Bahauddin, Murree 08, Gujrat 07, Mangla 06, Jhelum 04, Attock 02

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.