Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 match

LAHORE – Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in Group B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The winner of this match will qualify for the semifinals. In case of losing the game, qualification of Australia will depend on the last match of the group stage between England and South Africa. If England beat South Africa with a huge margin, it will pave the way for qualification of Australia.

Afghanistan Playing XI: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 3 Sediqullah Atal, 4 Rahmat Shah, 5 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia Playing XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Matt Short, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Alex Carey, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Ben Dwarshuis, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Spencer Johnson