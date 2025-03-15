AGL56.41▲ 1.11 (0.02%)AIRLINK180.1▲ 3.78 (0.02%)BOP13.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.44▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.89▼ -0.23 (0.00%)DGKC134.53▲ 0.65 (0.00%)FCCL45.18▼ -0.11 (0.00%)FFL16.06▲ 0.84 (0.06%)HUBC133.24▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.45▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.97▲ 0.01 (0.00%)MLCF58.81▲ 0.78 (0.01%)NBP73.41▲ 0.21 (0.00%)OGDC218.59▲ 0.31 (0.00%)PAEL42.62▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL9.92▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL183.08▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)PRL35.33▲ 0.15 (0.00%)PTC24.34▲ 0.64 (0.03%)SEARL95.82▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.88▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.56▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP10.84▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TREET22.27▲ 0.55 (0.03%)TRG60.94▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)UNITY29.14▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 15 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Saturday, March 15, 2025, was recorded at PKR 315,250 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 270,280 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 315,250 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 315,250
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 270,280
Per Gram Gold PKR 27,028

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

