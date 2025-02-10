Gold prices at New High of Rs303,000 per tola amid record frenzy; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed another surge of Rs4000 and crossed Rs303,000 per tola for the first time in the local market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold climbing further amid back to back rise in international rates. The price of gold per tola surged by Rs4,000, reaching a record high of Rs303,000. For 10-gram, gold prices up by Rs3,429, settling at Rs259,773.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Change New Price Gold per Tola +4,000 303,000 Gold per 10 Grams +3,429 259,773

Golobal market also saw a boost, as prices crossed all barriers to hover record high amid trade tensions. Investers are buying gold as a safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week