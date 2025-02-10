AGL47.04▲ 1.79 (0.04%)AIRLINK186.31▲ 1.39 (0.01%)BOP10.28▲ 0.67 (0.07%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.27 (0.04%)DCL8.26▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML47.3▲ 1.12 (0.02%)DGKC103.56▲ 1.43 (0.01%)FCCL37.01▲ 0.58 (0.02%)FFL14.66▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC129.3▲ 2.89 (0.02%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.71 (0.06%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.98▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF43.42▲ 1.15 (0.03%)NBP76.08▲ 3.64 (0.05%)OGDC200.97▲ 2.46 (0.01%)PAEL39.65▲ 1.9 (0.05%)PIBTL7.81▲ 0.07 (0.01%)PPL171.88▲ 3.79 (0.02%)PRL34.71▲ 1.96 (0.06%)PTC22.35▼ -0.07 (0.00%)SEARL105.16▲ 3.28 (0.03%)TELE8.25▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL32.21▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)TPLP11.7▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET20.95▲ 0.94 (0.05%)TRG66.23▲ 0.11 (0.00%)UNITY29.79▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.53▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold prices at New High of Rs303,000 per tola amid record frenzy; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed another surge of Rs4000 and crossed Rs303,000 per tola for the first time in the local market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold climbing further amid back to back rise in international rates. The price of gold per tola surged by Rs4,000, reaching a record high of Rs303,000. For 10-gram, gold prices up by Rs3,429, settling at Rs259,773.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  Price Change  New Price
Gold per Tola +4,000 303,000
Gold per 10 Grams +3,429 259,773

Golobal market also saw a boost, as prices crossed all barriers to hover record high amid trade tensions. Investers are buying gold as a safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Amount 
6-Feb Rs298,700
5-Feb Rs299,600
4-Feb Rs294,300
3-Feb Rs292,400
1-Feb Rs292,200
31-Jan Rs291,800
30-Jan Rs290,300

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 10 February 2025

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

