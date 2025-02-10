IHC CJ Aamer Farooq among six High Court judges elevated to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq among several distinguished high court judges who have been elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The announcement was made in a meeting Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to finalise the names of eight judges for elevation to the apex court.

Justice Aamir Farooq, a respected jurist in the legal community, is now set to take on the important role of Supreme Court Judge, contributing to key decisions that will shape the future of Pakistan’s judicial landscape.

Alongside Justice Farooq, Chief Justice Shafee Siddiqui and Justice Salahuddin Panwar from the Sindh High Court, Chief Justice Hashim Kakar from the Balochistan High Court, and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad from the Peshawar High Court have also been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justices Mansoor Shah, Muneeb Akhtar boycott JCP huddle

Reports in local media said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Muneeb Akhtar boycotted ongoing meeting, which is reviewing candidates from all high courts for potential appointments to the Supreme Court.

In response to the growing tension, strict security measures have been implemented around the Supreme Court building. DIG Security Ali Raza is overseeing the arrangements to ensure order during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Islamabad protested during Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) meeting, which was set to finalize the elevation of eight judges to the Supreme Court.

The meeting faced opposition from four Supreme Court judges and follows the controversial transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court, opposed by five IHC judges. The JCP, restructured under the 26th Constitutional Amendment to include parliament members, aims to fill eight vacant Supreme Court positions. Lawyers staged protests near D-Chowk and Serena Chowk, blocking roads and voicing opposition to the amendment, chanting slogans for unity and freedom.

More Updates to follow…