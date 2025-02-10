Encroachments removed from Lahore’s Raiwind Road

LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against violation of building bylaws and permanent/temporary encroachments in Lahore.

On Monday, joint teams of LDA and the district administration carried out anti-encroachment operation on Raiwind Road, from Adda Plot to Sher Shah Signal. The teams removed temporary encroachments, sheds and stalls hindering traffic flow on the busy city road.

The teams also demolished illegally erected structures along the Raiwind Road.

LDA Director Enforcement Kashif Awan, Director Town Planning Shafqat Niaz and Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town Khawaja Umair supervised the operation, carried out by the joint teams with the help of Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments and violation of building/parking bylaws in Lahore.