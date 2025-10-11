Gold Price Weekly Wrap-Up in Pakistan: From 415,278 to Rs422,700 per tola

KARACHI – Gold prices ended the week, with another jump as per tola rate4s reached Rs422,700, up Rs2,100 in a single day.

Ten grams of gold sold at Rs362,397, rising Rs1,800. After a dip of Rs4,578, the sudden rally has attracted renewed investor interest.

Gold Rates This Week

Date Price per tola 10 Oct 422,700 9 Oct 425,178 8 Oct 425,178 7 Oct 416,778 6 Oct 415,278 4 Oct 409,878 3 Oct 407,778 2 Oct 407,778

Gold prices in Pakistan have shown notable fluctuations over the past week. On 2nd and 3rd October, the price per tola remained steady at Rs407,778. It then began a gradual upward trend, reaching Rs409,878 on 4th October and Rs415,278 on 6th October.

The rally continued on 7th October with the price climbing to Rs416,778. However, 8th and 9th October saw a sudden spike to Rs425,178, marking the highest point in the week. On 10th October, the price slightly corrected to Rs422,700, indicating a minor dip after the recent surge. Overall, the week has seen a general upward trajectory with brief periods of stabilization and minor corrections.

International gold also climbed, trading at $4,016 per ounce with a $20 premium, marking a $21 gain.

Meanwhile, silver stayed steady at Rs5,100 per tola, giving gold the spotlight in this weekend’s market frenzy.