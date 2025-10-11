Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 11 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan massively decreased after hitting record high in local market on Saturday, September 11, 2025.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 420,178 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs360,597.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also remained stable and now stood at historic high of $3,995 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 420,178 Rs5,100 Lahore 420,178 Rs5,100 Islamabad 420,178 Rs5,100 Peshawar 420,178 Rs5,100 Quetta 420,178 Rs5,100 Sialkot 425,178 Rs5,100 Hyderabad 420,178 Rs5,100 Faisalabad 420,178 Rs5,100

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs5,100 and Rs4,372 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.