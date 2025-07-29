Gold hits Rs354,700 per Tola in Pakistan after another dip; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices slide to Rs354,700 in Pakistan as global ounce rate falls amid roller coaster ride.

Latest rates show Gold prices in Pakistan moving down, tracking similar downward movement in international markets. The price of gold dropped by Rs1,600 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs354,700. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,372 to Rs304,098.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Type Price Change New Price Per Tola (24K) -Rs1,600 Rs354,700 10 Grams (24K) -Rs1,372 Rs304,098

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 28-July Rs356,300 26-July Rs356,400 25-July Rs356,700 24-July Rs359,000 23-July Rs364,900 22-July Rs361,200 21-July Rs361,200

Internationally, gold prices dipped by $16 per ounce, with the latest rate quoted at $3,320 per ounce including a $20 premium, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the local market remained stable, with no change in rates. Silver was priced at Rs3,963 per tola.