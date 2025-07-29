Pm Shehbaz Unveils Lahore Karachi Business Train With European Style Services

LAHORE – Pakistan railways witnessed another milestone as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Lahore to Karachi Business Train at Lahore Railway Station. The high-profile event was attended by senior government officials, railway authorities, and media representatives.

Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, provided the Prime Minister with a detailed briefing on the latest developments within Pakistan Railways. He highlighted the modern facilities available on the newly launched Business Train, including world-class seating arrangements, state-of-the-art kitchen and dining areas, and upgraded passenger services designed to meet international standards.

Abbasi also revealed that Pakistan Railways recorded a remarkable profit of Rs. 93 billion in the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, he announced an ambitious plan to launch a bullet train service between Lahore and Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Punjab Government.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the improvements made at the Lahore Railway Station, describing his visit as a “pleasant surprise.” He hailed railway authorities for digitizing the ticketing system and eliminating outdated methods. “Transforming Pakistan Business Express to reflect European standards is commendable, and I applaud the railway leadership for their dedication,” he said.

Stressing core mission of Pakistan Railways, PM Shehbaz said the primary duty of railway system is to provide reliable and comfortable services to the common passenger. We must improve railway tracks and ensure the ticketing process is simple and accessible for all.”

The launch of the Business Train is seen as a step forward in modernizing Pakistan’s railway infrastructure, aligning it with global standards, and enhancing passenger experience across the board.