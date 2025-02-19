Star Grammar School among 100 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—On Wednesday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 100 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 35 buildings in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town and Model Town, 35 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 30 in New Muslim Town and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Moon Star High School, Star Grammar High School, Fatima Grammar School, Sweet Ways Public School, saloon, grocery stores, food points, shops, workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.