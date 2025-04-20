‘Go Cashless’ campaign launched to promote digital payments in Pakistan

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Saleemullah inaugurated the ‘Go Cashless’ campaign in a Clifton mall on Saturday to promote digital payments in Pakistan.

The central bank has launched the campaign in collaboration with 12 financial institutions to promote a shift towards a cashless economy.

Speaking on the occasion, the SBP Deputy Governor said that the campaign was aimed at accelerating the transition towards a digital economy in the country. He said that Raast has handled 795.7 million transactions worth Rs6.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2025. He revealed that Pakistan witnessed 62 per cent growth in mobile and internet banking transactions.

Raast has processed over 892 million transactions amounting to Rs20 trillion since its launch, he said, adding that the digital transactions have increased by 35pc last fiscal year, with volume increasing from Rs4.7 billion to Rs6.4 billion, and their value reaching Rs547 trillion.

The campaign is all about inclusivity, innovation, and integration. The SBP goal is a cash-lite economy where digital payments are not just an alternative, but the preferred choice for everyone, from a small vendor in a mandi to a large retail store in a mall.