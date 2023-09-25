ISLAMABAD – Gharidah Farooqi is a Pakistani television host and ancherperson, who has been working with different media organizations in Pakistan.

The 45-year-old, who is a feminist as she has written on her social media handle, recently took to Instagram and shared stunning clicks of her recent shoot.

The ancherperson has donned skintight sleeveless dress as she blossoms out of the red attire.

She captioned the post, “Smile. Confidence. Style. That’s all what a girl needs to wear”

Social media users have praised the beauty of ancherperson in the photoshoot.