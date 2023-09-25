ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan has been released after four months in detention, and the dissent media personality remained in the limelight.

Following the arrest, a first picture of the journalist has surfaced online. The much-sought picture was shared by Imran’s counsel Mian Ashfaq Ali.

As social media users and PTI activists remained joyous over the release of the controversial TV personality, people lamented the journalist who was spotted in a grey beard and scruffy hair wearing a casual shirt.

@MianAliAshfaq آپ نے عمران ریاض کی بازیابی اہم کردار ادا کیا۔ الحمداللہ قوم کا بہادر بیٹا عمران ریاض آج اپنے خاندان کیساتھ موجود ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/uNELRIY5We — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) September 25, 2023

Earlier in the day, Sialkot police confirmed Khan’s return. Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar also confirmed the development. In a post online, Sialkot police said, “Journalist, and anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Riaz, who runs a YouTube channel and also a television anchor, was arrested two days after violent protests parked across the country following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The journalist was last known to be taken to Cantt police station after his arrest and later shifted to the Sialkot prison.

On September 20, the LHC had given last chance to Punjab police chief to recover Imran Riaz Khan.