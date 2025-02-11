AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK192.01▲ 5.7 (0.03%)BOP10.83▲ 0.55 (0.05%)CNERGY7.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML51.81▲ 4.51 (0.10%)DGKC108.95▲ 5.39 (0.05%)FCCL38.7▲ 1.69 (0.05%)FFL14.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC131.93▲ 2.63 (0.02%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 1.65 (0.04%)NBP75.74▼ -0.34 (0.00%)OGDC208.19▲ 7.22 (0.04%)PAEL40.52▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.27▲ 0.46 (0.06%)PPL180.41▲ 8.53 (0.05%)PRL34.42▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL105.33▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TELE8.53▲ 0.28 (0.03%)TOMCL33.95▲ 1.74 (0.05%)TPLP12.36▲ 0.66 (0.06%)TREET21.15▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY30.21▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Get Suzuki GD 110s Installments as Low as Rs10,000 in Feb 2025

Suzuki bikes continue to hold a premium two-wheeler segment, but the sales are meager amid big surge in price as the company entry-level bike 110s cost over Rs3.5 lacs in 2025.

If you are looking to buy Suzuki 110 with flexible installment plan! We bring low down payment and affordable monthly installments, owning a Suzuki bike has never been easier. The easy approval process and transparent pricing make it simple for you to hit the road.

Suzuki GD 110S remains economical bike designed for comfort and durability, it offers fuel efficiency of 45 km/l, making it ideal for daily commuting and long-distance rides. The bike features a sleek design, comfortable seat, alloy wheels, and modern amenities like a digital speedometer. It has a 9-liter fuel tank and a dry weight of 108 kg.

Suzuki 110 Installments 2025

3-year-plan

Details Option 1
Down Payment Rs. 125,650 (35%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 127,450
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 10,556

2-year-plan

Details Option 2
Down Payment Rs. 107,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 109,500
Number of Months 24
Monthly Installment Rs. 14,706

1-Year-Plan

Details Option 3
Down Payment Rs. 107,700 (30%)
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 109,500
Number of Months 12
Monthly Installment Rs. 25,121

NOTE: These installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check with others banks to compare prices

 

Suzuki Alto updated five-year installment plans for 2025 revealed

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

