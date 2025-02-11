President Zardari calls for expanded cooperation with Portugal on 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

LISBON – President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan called on President of Portugal, Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, today at the Palácio Nacional de Belém in Lisbon, where both leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, President Rebelo de Sousa warmly welcomed President Zardari, setting the tone for constructive talks. The two heads of state exchanged views on matters of mutual importance and emphasized the need to deepen cooperation in various fields, including trade, culture, and people-to-people ties.

President Zardari highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s relations with Portugal, noting the long-standing friendship between the two nations. He also stressed the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration to enhance their bilateral partnership.

The discussion also touched on opportunities for expanding cultural exchanges and fostering closer ties between the people of both countries. In a gesture to further strengthen the relationship, President Zardari extended an invitation to President Rebelo de Sousa to visit Pakistan at a time of mutual convenience. He expressed hope that such a visit would solidify the bonds of friendship and open new avenues for future cooperation.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Portugal, underscoring the historical and cordial ties between the two nations.

The meeting today set the stage for further collaboration, as both leaders committed to building a brighter future together through mutual respect and shared interests.