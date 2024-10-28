Get Honda Cd 70 2025 Model On Installments As Low As Rs5000 Per Month

Honda CD 70 continues to remain the most selling bike of local auto giant, and amid record price hike, a lot of people are looking to get their hands on this unit, paying in easy installments.

The bike is ideal that comes with an air-cooled engine, ideal for daily drive. The bike is known for its low maintenance costs, good fuel economy, and strong resale value enhances its appeal.

If you are looking to ride your dream bike with our easy installment plan for CD 70. Pakistan Observer brings you a reliable plan for everyday travel. With the below-mentioned, monthly payments and flexible tenure options, you can get the bike by paying as low as Rs5000.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans 2024

3-Year Plan

Detail Amount Down Payment Rs. 39,475 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 41,275 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 5,357

2-Year Plan

Detail Amount Down Payment Rs. 39,475 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 41,275 Number of Months 24 Monthly Installment Rs. 5,116

1-Year Plan

Detail Amount Down Payment Rs. 39,475 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 41,275 Number of Months 12 Monthly Installment Rs. 9,869