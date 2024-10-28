AGL37.14▼ -0.69 (-0.02%)AIRLINK133.78▼ -0.24 (0.00%)BOP5.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.78▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML43.38▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)DGKC86.26▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL32.94▼ -1.05 (-0.03%)FFBL64.27▲ 0.12 (0.00%)FFL10.44▲ 0.43 (0.04%)HUBC103.3▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.65▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.36▼ -0.22 (-0.05%)KOSM7.86▲ 0.17 (0.02%)MLCF37.66▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP67.51▼ -0.06 (0.00%)OGDC174.48▼ -1.12 (-0.01%)PAEL25▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.21 (-0.04%)PPL138.51▲ 2.34 (0.02%)PRL23.14▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)PTC15.58▼ -0.68 (-0.04%)SEARL69.62▲ 3.9 (0.06%)TELE7.05▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.72▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.15▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TREET14.19▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TRG48.61▲ 0.5 (0.01%)UNITY26.51▲ 1.2 (0.05%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Get Honda CD 70 2025 Model on Installments as low as Rs5000 per month

Get Honda Cd 70 2025 Model On Installments As Low As Rs5000 Per Month
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Honda CD 70 continues to remain the most selling bike of local auto giant, and amid record price hike, a lot of people are looking to get their hands on this unit, paying in easy installments.

The bike is ideal that comes with an air-cooled engine, ideal for daily drive. The bike is known for its low maintenance costs, good fuel economy, and strong resale value enhances its appeal.

If you are looking to ride your dream bike with our easy installment plan for CD 70. Pakistan Observer brings you a reliable plan for everyday travel. With the below-mentioned, monthly payments and flexible tenure options, you can get the bike by paying as low as Rs5000.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans 2024

3-Year Plan

Detail Amount
Down Payment Rs. 39,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 41,275
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 5,357

2-Year Plan

Detail Amount
Down Payment Rs. 39,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 41,275
Number of Months 24
Monthly Installment Rs. 5,116

1-Year Plan

Detail Amount
Down Payment Rs. 39,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 41,275
Number of Months 12
Monthly Installment Rs. 9,869

NOTE: These installment plans of Honda CD 70 are available with Meezan Bank. Please ensure you review all terms and conditions before proceeding.

We recommend checking other financing options to find the best plan that suits your financial needs. Always consider your budget and repayment capacity before making any decision.

 

Honda CG 125 12 Months Installment Plan with zero Markup

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

PTI leaders unite for Constitutional Reforms under Imran Khan’s new directives from jail

  • Uncategorized

Minimum bank statement for Italy visit visa from Pakistan [Latest Update]

  • Uncategorized

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

  • International, Top News, Uncategorized

Iran hits Israel with over 400 missiles amid fear of full scale war

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer