Islamabad, Karachi Blues secure wins in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first round matches

LAHORE – Islamabad Region and Karachi Region Blues defeated Abbottabad Region and Quetta Region, respectively on day three of the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 on Monday.

Musa Khan’s second first-class five-wicket haul helped Islamabad Region to a comprehensive 326-run win over Abbottabad Region at the National Ground in Islamabad.

Resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 296 for three in 74 overs, Islamabad declared their innings on 419 for seven in 106. Faizan Riaz remained top run-getter with 156 runs, while Sarmad Bhatti contributed with135.

Chasing 437 to win, Abbottabad Region were bundled out for 110 in 39.3 overs. Musa grabbed five wickets for 21 runs while Arsal Sheikh took two wickets.

Karachi Region Blues beat Quetta Region by nine wickets

Khawaja Mohammad Nafay’s unbeaten century led Karachi Region Blues to a nine-wicket win over Quetta Region at the Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura.

Resuming their second innings at 54 for one with another 149 runs to win, it took 45 overs for the pair of Abdullah Fazal (82 not out, 177b, 11x4s) and Nafay to achieve the target.

The pair knitted an unbroken 175-run partnership for the second wicket. During the course of the partnership, right-handed batter Khawaja, making his first-class debut brought up his maiden century and returned undefeated on 103 off 193 balls, smashing 11 fours and a six.