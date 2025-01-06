AGL38▲ 0.22 (0.01%)AIRLINK211.95▼ -6.03 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.44▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.6▲ 1.32 (0.03%)DGKC99.3▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)FCCL33.55▼ -1.28 (-0.04%)FFL18.38▼ -0.94 (-0.05%)HUBC130.71▼ -0.38 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.96▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)KOSM7.17▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF43.92▼ -1.71 (-0.04%)NBP64▼ -2 (-0.03%)OGDC214.45▼ -7.63 (-0.03%)PAEL41.6▼ -2.59 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.62▼ -0.35 (-0.04%)PPL189▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL44.3▲ 1.13 (0.03%)PTC25▼ -1.63 (-0.06%)SEARL103.75▼ -3.33 (-0.03%)TELE9.48▼ -0.67 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.28▼ -0.58 (-0.02%)TPLP13.59▼ -0.92 (-0.06%)TREET24.79▼ -1.16 (-0.04%)TRG64.6▼ -2.68 (-0.04%)UNITY34.5▲ 0.91 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

German diplomat found dead in Islamabad flat

ISLAMABAD – A diplomat of German was found dead inside his flat in federal capital city of Islamabad on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Second Secretary Thomas. Police said the officials of the German embassy broke the door of his flat located in Diplomatic Enclave after he did not attend the office for two days.

After finding him dead, the official contacted the police. The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Police said the Thomas has previously suffered a minor heat attack, adding that investigation has been launched into the matter.

More to follow…

Our Correspondent

Recomended

