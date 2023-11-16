GAZA CITY – Israeli forces stormed Palestine’s leading hospital in a desperate bid to eradicate Hamas fighters that Tel Aviv claimed stored weapons and is operating a command centre in tunnels beneath the complex.

After storming the specialised surgeries building at key medical facilities, it caused extensive damage to the building’s interior, including a warehouse for medicine and medical equipment.

After storming the medical facility, Israeli troops raided Al Shifa Hospital, accusing Hamas of using it as a command centre. Israeli Army has said the raid has helped it find evidence to back up its assertion.

IDF also shared footage from inside the hospital building, showing bags hidden in the lab, each containing rifles, and other weapons.

Israeli forces spokesperson said weapons found at the medical facility had nothing to do with hospital operations.

Despite the alleged claims, Israeli forces have not shown evidence of tunnels or a military command centre under the hospital.

Apparently, there is no safe space in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, said the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Thousands of Palestinians were forcefully evicted South while Israel continued to target hospitals and refugee camps amid protesters across the world calling for a ceasefire.

As the humanitarian situation worsened, Gaza’s border authority said the Rafah crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders. Jordan also air-dropped more aid into a field hospital in the enclave.